Fish on a Himalayan salt block

Liezel Maree is one of the “Salty Sistas” behind the Himalayan Salt Cooking cookery book just published – and who knew pink salt was so different to regular table salt?

Maree is an avid fan of Himalayan crystal salt, which is part of the Salty Sistas range of products.

As well as the new cookery book, she also advocates cooking on a salt block, giving options for several methods of preparing food.

This recipe for whole baked fish uses this method, where you cook the food on a block of salt which has been heated.

Other recipes in the book include braaiing, using the salt block in the oven or stove top or even serving the finished dish itself on the pale pink platters made from Himalayan crystal salt.

One option is whole baked fish with lemon and fennel.

Ingredients

1kg coarse Himalayan salt

3 fennel stalks (stalks and leaves)

1 whole red snapper, cleaned but with head and tail intact

2 lemons, 1 thinly sliced

olive oil for drizzling

1 cup of plain yoghurt

lemon wedges

Method

Spread half of the coarse Himalayan salt mixture on a large salt block and set the fish on top.

Insert lemon slices and two sliced fennel stalks into the cavity of the fish and drizzle with olive oil.

Close the fish and pack remaining salt mixture over the fish to cover it completely.

Place salt block and fish midway in oven on an oven tray to catch any possible drippings.

Set oven temperature to 180°C and allow the salt block and fish to heat up to the desired temperature.

Once the oven is at the required temperature, allow for a further 45 minutes cooking time.

Tap all around the edge of the salt crust with the back of a large spoon to loosen and lift the top off.

Squeeze juice from the reserved lemon half over the fish and drizzle with olive oil.

Serve with lemon wedges, fennel leaves and yoghurt.

For more information on cooking with himalayan salt, visit the website www.saltysistas.co.za