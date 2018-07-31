Rapper Jack Parow has been nursing a major cut to his leg‚ after he slipped on a piece of glass during a performance earlier this week.

Jack told TshisaLIVE that he was about two songs into his performance when the freak accident happened.

"Someone broke a glass on stage but I didn't see it and during my performance it sliced my knee open. I didn't realise I was cut until all I could see was red‚" he said.

But that didn't stop the party.

Jack said he continued with his performance for about 40minutes afterwards‚ and then partied the night away.

When Jack visited the doctor the next morning‚ he was told it was too late to have stitches‚ even though the cut was deep and that it had to heal naturally.

Eina!