Wine runs in her blood

There are a few things one should know about Isabel Khowa: she doesn’t take “no” for an answer, there’s no such thing as a stupid question, and she’s completely not bothered by those who think it strange to find a black woman in the traditionally white, male-dominated wine industry.

“Yes, there was a bit of resistance at first, but I’m a positive person and those who I can’t convert, I just ignore their negativity.“I believe in what I know, and this is who I am,” says a confident Isabel. Through sheer grit, and a healthy dose of chutzpah, Isabel, 45, has risen in the wine industry from a tasting room assistant to the newly-appointed premium wines account executive for DGB (the company many still know as Douglas Green-Bellingham) in the Eastern Cape, Garden Route and KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

Witnessing her in action at a recent tasting for the PE Wine Lovers group, where we were treated to some of the top DGB offerings – from the rich and elegant Boschendal Jean le Long Prestige Cuvée 2008 bubbly through to the sumptuous reds of the Bellingham Bernard Series and Boschendal’s Black Angus and Grande Syrah – showed her experience and skills.

Her warm and engaging personality, together with an infectious passion for wine, a fund of knowledge and hands-on winemaking experience, make her audience quick converts and new wine friends.Isabel’s job as ambassador for DGB’s top-tier wines like the Bellingham Bernard Series and the premium ranges of Boschendal sees her presenting wine tastings and events, assisting restaurants with food-wine pairings and wine lists, and training hospitality industry staff in understanding and serving wine with food. Speaking six of South Africa’s 11 official languages, along with her stance on “there are no stupid questions”, enables her to quickly put people at ease and demystify wine.

Growing up in Port Edward, Isabel says she had a “typical rural childhood – herding cattle, milking cows, working in the banana and cane fields”, while dreaming of travelling the world.Wine has made that dream come true, via a start in studying public administration at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology.There, just as she was finishing up her year-end exams, she saw an advert looking for a part-time tasting room assistant at Fairview - no experience required – but the person needed to be multi-lingual, energetic and enthusiastic.“I looked at it and thought ‘that’s me!’,” she laughs.

From there, Charles Back took her under his wing, taking her through the vineyards and explaining the role of the soil in making wine, showing her the processes in the cellar.