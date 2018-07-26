Sip, swirl and sniff the best

One of the Eastern Cape's favourite wineshows returns to the Boardwalk Port Elizabeth from Thursday to Saturday 26-28 July.

The TOPS at SPAR Wine Show is also held in several other cities and has seen more than 200,000 wine lovers walking through its doors since inception.

Visitors will be able to sniff, swirl and sip some of the country’s most-loved wines and bubbly from 5 to 9pm on Thursday and Friday, and 3 to 9pm on Saturday.

The show’s catchy WINEderland theme captures the enchantment of wine, with visitors able to engage directly with their favourite “pourformers”, be edu-tained in the Weekend Post Wine Theatre or sip into something comfortable in the VIP lounge.

This year, the show has partnered with the department of trade and industry, and identified several wine brands as some of the heavy-hitting new kids on the block.

Bayede! wines is made under the royal warrant of King Goodwill Zwelithini, and committed to the highest standards of quality and excellence.

Based on the philosophy of sustainable job creation through skills transfer and capacity building, its goal is to be the No 1 internationally recognised African brand in the next eight years.

Another stellar brand is Uthokozani wines from the community of Diemersfontein.

The creators of the famous Chocolate Pinotage launched Thokozani, meaning “a celebration”, in 2007 with 35 staff shareholders.

This year will also see the inclusion of a second wine theatre, the #SAwineshowcase theatre, presented by Hashtag Radio personality Jon Meinking.

Considered the equivalent of wine speed-dating, this intimate experience is ideal for those wanting to expand their wine horizons, and will be presented as a blind tasting.

Much like on his radio programme, Meinking will aim to enlighten the traditional wine consumer to be more receptive towards other varietals, wine farms and regions outside of their usual favourites.

Show tickets are available online from Quicket.

General admission is R140 online or R160 at the door. All ticket options include a tasting glass, all tastings, access to the Weekend Post and #SAwineshowcase theatres, and a map to the show.

Visit www.wineshow.co.za for the list of exhibitors, wine theatre schedules and premium package pricing.