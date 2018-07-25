On becoming a ‘glamparent’

When pop star Simon Le Bon decided to announce the birth of his first grandchild, a baby boy called Taro, it was clear that one salient fact had just struck him.

The 59-year-old Duran Duran singer was now to be referred to as, he tweeted, “THE GLAMFATHER!”

Le Bon is by no means the first rocker to reach this milestone – Keith Richards and Mick Jagger both have five grandchildren, Jagger even has a great grandchild, but both just keep on rocking.

Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant has five, too, as does Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne.

Here are seven telltale signs that you’re more glamps than gramps:

1. When you start choosing rap songs on PlayStation karaoke games to stand a chance of winning against your grandchild because you can at least read the words faster than someone who is six, and yet to master The Hungry Caterpillar.

2. When it’s your football-obsessed grandchild who falls asleep after an hour of playing football with you in the park.

3. When one of your grandchildren shouts out “Grandad!” to you loudly for the first time in a public place, and you’re wearing really good threads, but you can see that everyone in the locale is thinking about how old you are, and you have to keep nudging the child and saying “it’s Glamfather, actually”, before finally whispering in their ear, “Actually, why don't you call me Simon?”

4. When you receive a recording from one of the sproglets singing an elaborate rendition of the word “poo” to you on WhatsApp, and you notice the similarity between that, and the tune of an obscure Eighties number one, which you promptly send back to them, with the explanation, “Same melody”.

They reply, “What the heck?” It cuts you to the core.

5.When your football-obsessed five-year-old grandson tells you that he dreamt that the world was full of footballs, and everyone was playing football, and the earth was a big football that had been bicycle-kicked through space, and you think, that’s all very well, but where do rock ’n roll and good shoes fit into this new vision of the universe?

6.When you find yourself smoking with a rasta on a Jamaican beach talking about your grandchildren, and he says, “Oh, you got grands? I got grands, too.” And you look at each other and nod, slowly, quite a few times.

7. When one of your grandchildren is being really cheeky, or farting, or dropping in the latest swear word that they picked up at school, but using it wrong, and you just laugh, because, honestly, parenting is for parents, and grandparenting is so much more fun. – The Telegraph