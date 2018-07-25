Karen Zoid fans in for treat tonight

As Port Elizabeth’s Pearson High School this week celebrates the Afrikaans culture and language during the school’s Afrikaans Week, Bay music fans will be dancing to the tunes of Karen Zoid. With more than 15 years on the SA music scene, Zoid has become a household name. The 39-year-old Toe Vind Ek Jou singer will perform at the already sold-out one-woman show at the Feather Market Centre on Wednesday.

