Help your pets handle a move
Imagine how anxious you would feel if, without warning or explanation, you were taken to an unknown destination and all of your belongings had been unpacked into this new space.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.