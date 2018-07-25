Bring your blanket and enjoy the vibes

Preparations for this year’s Imibala Arts Festival are under way, with the organisers of the annual festival hosting various events building up to the show.

Pachamama Project Productions will host Imibala Unplugged: The Music Edition at 51 Sherlock Street in Richmond Hill on Saturday July 28.

The event is set to be intimate and relaxed, with food and beverages on sale, and guests are advised to bring blankets to sit on.

The lineup includes Tarynne Swarts (Pachamama) Z’Afrotronixx, Udaka, The Scheubles, African Stars and others.

The main festival will be held on November 24.

This was announced at the briefing held by the organisation at the Athenaeum in May, where chief executive Swarts said she had thought to open up a platform for artists to network and pave the way for the festival in November.

The Imibala Arts Festival is a multicultural music and arts festival purposed to boost the local music industry and develop emerging artists in the Bay and Eastern Cape.

The festival is run by start-up music company Pachamama Project Productions, the brainchild of Swarts.

Last month, Imibala held dance auditions for a promotional music video for the festival.

“We are still at the developmental stages of the event and [looking] to find businesses who might be interested in supporting this initiative,” events assistant Siphesihle Tsendze said.

Imibala Unplugged will start at 3pm. Pre-sold tickets are R80 and R100 at the door.

To order tickets, contact Tsendze on WhatsApp, 076-967-7363.

Follow the Imibala Arts Festival on Facebook for venue details and more updates.