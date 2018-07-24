Enjoy a ‘Blast from the Past’
Popular show to feature hits from ’50s to ’80s
The last two productions of Blast from the Past were big hits with Bay audiences, and so the PE Gilbert & Sullivan Society is back with a new line-up.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.