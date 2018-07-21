Dance passion unchained

Defying Gravity Productions and the PE Opera House present Chains, choreographed by Heidi Sampson and Lauren McCarthy, at the intimate Barn Theatre from Wednesday to Saturday July 25 to 28. The production is part of the Opera House’s Dance Seasons programme, with commissioned works produced largely by local-based experts staged every month for a week-long run.

