Winter survival guide for your skin

Winter can wreak havoc on your skin. Dry patches, breakouts, the works.

Just Ella Bella blogger Eleanor Douglas-Meyers had a chat with Woolworths beauty manager Waheeda Williams about ways to keep looking fresh-faced even when the rest of you is freezing.

Winter skin care hacks

1. Keep your face hydrated. This is a general rule but it is especially important in winter. Use a hydrating moisturiser which adds “water, not oil” to the face, as the cold weather tends to leave the skin feeling drier and sometimes dehydrated.

2. Also hydrate from the inside by drinking lots of water to ensure your skin looks healthy and radiant even before you start applying any products.

3. Remember to exfoliate two to three times a week to remove the dead skin cells off your face so your products can penetrate the skin more effectively.

4. Applying sunscreen is very important regardless of the season. You should protect your face all-year round from the harmful effects of UVA and UVB rays. This step is often overlooked in the winter months, but makes a big difference.

5. Use a hydrating face mask at least once a week in winter for a “boost” of moisture for soft, healthy looking skin.

6. Cleanse, tone and moisturise should be done twice a day, morning and evening as a daily routine to maintain healthy skin.

7. Treat yourself to a facial every now and again. Not only is it a lovely treat, it also ensures your skin stays hydrated and looking good.