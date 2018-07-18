Food and fussy kids

Be a role model: Children pick up on behaviours from their parents, so one of the best ways to get your little ones eating well is to let them see you doing the same.

Get them involved: Introduce your children to all aspects of food – from shopping and table laying to preparing and cooking dinner.

Children are more likely to accept a meal if they had some role in creating it, so it’s a good idea to get them into the kitchen, even at an early age.

Make sure healthy foods are available: Accessibility is everything, so it’s a good idea to try to make sure that healthy foods are readily available, and less healthy foods are a little more out of reach.

Avoid the battleground: Children can often develop negative relationships with food based on bad experiences at mealtimes.

Try to focus on positive aspects of food and eating, rather than always focusing on what children haven’t eaten.

Keep an open mind: Phrases such as “He won’t try that” before your children have even tasted something often stick with them.They then grow up to refuse more and more foods because they are always told that they are fussy or that they “don’t like vegetables”.

Don’t give up: If foods are rejected one day it doesn’t mean that they’ll never be accepted again.Familiarity helps build acceptance in children, so repeatedly offering them foods over time can help them accept and even like some foods that were previously rejected.

Offer small portions: Parents often give children adult-sized meals when, in fact, they need much less.Offering “me-sized” meals makes food less overwhelming and more manageable. You might even get them to eat more.

Stick with the phrase “Parents decide what, but let children decide how much”.Avoid overfeeding or force-feeding, as children are very good at regulating their own appetite. – The Telegraph