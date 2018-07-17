Wright set to launch new book

Graaff-Reinet celebrity chef Gordon Wright will introduce his new book, Karoo Food, at the Southender in Webber Street, Port Elizabeth on Wednesday at 5.30pm.

The former investment banker and motoring journalist turned Karoo food fundi, has produced another quality cookbook to bring the joy of nourishing country cuisine to wider audience.

Karoo Food follows his popular first offering, Veld to Fork.

Gordon and his wife, Rose, have called the Karoo home for the past decade, having moved there from PE inspired by past memories of their school years at Graaff-Reinet’s Union High.

Karoo Food is published by Struik Lifestyle and retails for R300. RSVP for Wednesday’s launch before 11am on Tuesday by e-mailing rose@tasteofthekaroo.co.za