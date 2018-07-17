St Mary’s hosts top choir

Czech-based children’s outfit set for stellar showpiece

Fresh from the World Choir Games in Tshwane last week, the Iuventus Gaude (Youth, Rejoice) Children’s Choir will perform at a concert by the Eastern Cape Children’s Choir at the St Mary’s Cathedral in Central on Tuesday. The choir, hailing from Jablonec in the Czech Republic, will perform alongside Port Elizabeth’s Cantatori Male Choir as part of their nationwide tour.

