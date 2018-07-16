Word warrior search

A wise man once quipped: “Creativity is contagious. Pass it on.” Albert Einstein certainly knew what he was speaking about and, when it comes to encouraging creativity and imagination in SA’ s youth, just think of the untold treasure waiting to be discovered.

This is one of the reasons why the Read Educational Trust hold its annual Read “Word Warrior” competition. It a platform used to promote literacy, reading and the art of creative writing among young South Africans.

Open to South African pupils from the ages of nine to 16, the 2018 Read Word Warrior competition requires entrants to write a fictional story incorporating a colourful character, Detective WW Inkomba (Inkomba means “clue” in Zulu and Xhosa). Word Warriors from across SA will need to produce a Fun, Fact-finding (FFF) mission that draws readers in and captivates them right up to the very last word! The entry form is filled with tips and questions aimed at getting their creative juices flowing.

A selection of entries will be showcased on the Read website and the winner will receive a R1,000 cash prize and their school will receive R5,000 worth of books.

Last year’s Word Warrior competition drew a host of interesting entries and saw Lolo Legoabe from Boskop Primary School in Johannesburg named the overall winner.

The 2017 Word Warriors had to describe their idea of “My Treasure”, and Lolo gave wonderful insight into her family of five, whom she said were always there for each other, no matter what they faced in life. Read encourages pupils, teachers and parents alike to inspire participation in this competition.

“This is one of many vehicles we use to harness that very weapon our patron, the late Nelson Mandela, was passionate about: Education,” PR and fundraising manager at the Read Educational Trust, Lizelle Langford, said. “Together we can sharpen the literary skills of SA’s future leaders.”

This year’s closing date for entries is October 31. For more information about the competition, contact the Read Educational Trust on 087-237-7781 or visit read.org.za