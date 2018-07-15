Plett Air launches new shared service

Plett Air Safaris has launched a new service offering the option of shared charter flights between Cape Town and private game reserves along the Garden Route, with a stop-over in Plettenberg Bay.

Travellers are now also able to enjoy the exclusivity of a private VIP terminal in Cape Town, where early check-ins and long queues are a thing of the past. You can now arrive for your flight just 15 minutes before take-off.

The shared shuttle route connections operate between Cape Town, Plett, Kwandwe Private Game Reserve, Samara Private Game Reserve, Mount Camdeboo Private Game Reserve, Shamwari Private Game Reserve and The Drostdy Hotel in Graaff-Reinet.