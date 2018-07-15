Five-star grading for Inzolo lodge

The Eastern Cape’s Inzolo Exclusive Game Lodge has been accredited as a five-star lodge by the Tourism Grading Council of South Africa.

“We are proud to be a member of the esteemed Tourism Grading Council,” owner Paul Lynch said.

“At Inzolo our vision is to provide guests with an exceptional and luxurious bush experience. Being accredited with five-star status further cements this.

“Our boutique-styled lodge caters for exclusivity and intimacy, and is personalised at every step.”

Overlooking a spectacular, secluded valley in the Eastern Cape bushveld, Inzolo Exclusive Game Lodge is a natural oasis with expansive plains and prolific game.

Situated a stone’s throw from Sidbury village in the Albany district, it prides itself on its four well-appointed chalets, fine service and attention to detail, with a distinct sense of luxury and peace awaiting guests.

Contact Inzolo on 064-625-7687, e-mail info@inzololodge.co.za or visit www.inzololodge.co.za