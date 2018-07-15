A hikers’ paradise

Featuring newly upgraded huts and portage services to carry supplies for visitors, the Tsitsikamma Mountain Trail not only supports local communities, but gives visitors from near and far a unique nature experience.

The trail has been awarded Green Flag status, which denotes that it is a trail under excellent management.

Tsitsikamma means “place of many waters” in the Khoisan language and the area is one of SA’s most special destinations, offering arresting scenery and memorable experiences.

The Tsitsikamma Mountain Trail was recently revamped by the MTO Group, custodians of the area, through its extensive forestry operations, spanning from Tokai in the Cape to Longmore south of Jeffreys Bay.

All five of the huts along the trail have been upgraded, but still retain a rustic and outdoorsy feel, with basic conveniences and maximum enjoyment.

Though the trail is known for its distance and difficulty, portage services are on hand to carry supplies for visitors from hut to hut, making the trail an option for those not keen on walking with a backpack.! “Slackpacking” options allow for families to enjoy the hike. The truly hardcore can also consider combining the Tsitsikamma Mountain Trail with the nearby Otter Trail.