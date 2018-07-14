Wonderland of wild flowers

The Clanwilliam Wildflower Show returns from Friday August 24 to Sunday September 2, with more than 350 plant species from the area to be exhibited.

Last year the Cederberg and Matzikama region had extremely low rainfall, leading to the cancellation of the popular show normally held annually in the town’s Flower Church. This year the show will be back in full glory at the church in Main Street.

“It’s a new design and a new way of portraying the landscape in the church,” Daleen Schoombee, vice-chair of the Clanwilliam Field Flower Association said.

With welcome rain in recent weeks, the natural wildflowers in the Cederberg region and surrounding areas are starting to wake up in a colourful feast for the eyes. “Awakening” is also the theme of this year’s show.

Tickets will be at the door at R50 (adults) and R10 (children). More at: www.clanwilliamwildflowershow.co.za