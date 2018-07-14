Country Fair fun, games for everyone at Holmeleigh farm

For buckets of fun, come to the KFC Herald Family Country Fair to be held on Saturday August 25 at Holmeleigh Farmyard, Kragga Kamma Road.

Gates open at 9am and there is a jam-packed programme for the whole family to enjoy. Kids can enjoy the KFC fun zone with the popular KFC Bucket jumping castle, traditional races and photo booth.

There will be a zipliner, face-painting and you can even get your nails painted at The Herald tent.

The touch farm will be open, where kids can enjoy feeding the animals.

There will be live entertainment, music, giveaways, food trucks, a market and much more to enjoy on the day.

The fair is not only about having fun, but also about giving back to the community.

A portion of the proceeds from the ticket sales will go to KFC’s Add Hope beneficiaries who will be at the event.

The Eastern Province Child and Youth Care Centre will host paintball games, the Oosterland Youth Centre will be selling their baked goods while the Khayalethu ACVV Youth Centre and Oliver House will sell pancakes.

Maranatha Street Workers Trust will also be there to raise funds for the organisation.

Tickets for the country fair are available online at www.quicket.com or at the gate on the day of the event.

Tickets are R50 a person and children under two get in free.

Join the event on our Facebook page for more updates.

For more information, send an e-mail to heraldevents@tisoblackstar.co.za