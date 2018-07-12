Patlansky tuned up to entertain at Bay’s Kitchen
Renowned blues artist Dan Patlansky will perform in the Bay on Thursday as part of his solo acoustic nationwide tour. He will also be visiting Knysna and St Francis.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.