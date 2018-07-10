Double bill for animals
Raconteur David Muller to perform in Bay
Fresh from the National Arts Festival in Makhanda, well-known South African performer and raconteur David Muller will be riding into Port Elizabeth for a once-off, double-bill performance on Wednesday.
