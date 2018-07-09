Stage now set for literary feast
Calatas to launch their book on anniversary of Cradock Four funeral
Cradock is set for its annual Karoo Writers’ Festival where writer Tony Jackman will introduce his “audacious” new play and Xhosa literary talent Akhona Mafani will perform a selection of work.
