Concern for Emtee as musician 'collapses' on stage
A video which appears to show musician Emtee 'collapsing' on stage during a performance has gone viral, drawing widespread concern for the musician.
In the video Emtee is on stage for 22 seconds when he suddenly falls backwards, drawing gasps from the crowd.
This #Emtee incident got me thinking. Pray all will be well!! pic.twitter.com/aacZkWMp3A— SA HIP HOP ANALYST (@Tusko_d) July 8, 2018
Other video footage appears to show the musician being escorted off stage by security staff.
@Ambitiouz_Ent @EmteeSA @NastyCSA_ @Sjava_ATM what went wrong to emteee pic.twitter.com/meS7kfY2Td— Mangenampenyane9@gmail (@Mangenampenyan5) July 9, 2018
The musician's name immediately jumped to the top of the Twitter trending list after the footage went viral on Sunday, with fans calling on his record label Ambitiouz to help him.
As a fan of SA Hip Hop: this is not a laughing matter. The music business (in general) & hiphop specifically has to address how young artists are guided & mentored.— Vusi Thembekwayo (@VusiThembekwayo) July 9, 2018
I wish @EmteeSA had seen my interview with Fresh about "respecting your craft".
I hope Emtee recovers from this https://t.co/53CuEmQSuq
Have Y'all thought that @EmteeSA is an artist and spends days on the street without resting? Hustling for his family to eat and entertain Y'all? He's human too, his body gets tired at times especially at such a busy weekend for artists, stop jumping into conclusion #Emtee— Drugs Inc (@atm_saudi) July 8, 2018
I can't be the only person that doesn't find that Emtee video funny, it's sad— flower bby🍯 (@_rhiitha) July 8, 2018
Attempts to reach Ambitiouz and Emtee have been made by TshisaLIVE. There was no response at the time of publishing this story.