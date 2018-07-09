i
Leisure

Concern for Emtee as musician 'collapses' on stage

By JESSICA LEVITT - 09 July 2018

A video which appears to show musician Emtee 'collapsing' on stage during a performance has gone viral, drawing widespread concern for the musician.

In the video Emtee is on stage for 22 seconds when he suddenly falls backwards, drawing gasps from the crowd.

Other video footage appears to show the musician being escorted off stage by security staff.

The musician's name immediately jumped to the top of the Twitter trending list after the footage went viral on Sunday, with fans calling on his record label Ambitiouz to help him.

Attempts to reach Ambitiouz and Emtee have been made by TshisaLIVE. There was no response at the time of publishing this story.

