Provocative dancer challenges audience
Mamela Nyamza hoping people will go home and look retrospectively at their own lives
Influenced from a young age by South Africa’s socio-political discourse, this year’s National Arts Festival featured artist Mamela Nyamza has been giving provocative performances, pushing audiences to look retrospectively at their own lives. The struggle of any artist is to achieve recognition for their talent, while yearning for acknowledgement for their efforts, Nyamza says.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.