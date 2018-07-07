Provocative dancer challenges audience

Mamela Nyamza hoping people will go home and look retrospectively at their own lives

Influenced from a young age by South Africa’s socio-political discourse, this year’s National Arts Festival featured artist Mamela Nyamza has been giving provocative performances, pushing audiences to look retrospectively at their own lives. The struggle of any artist is to achieve recognition for their talent, while yearning for acknowledgement for their efforts, Nyamza says.

