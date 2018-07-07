i
Leisure

Noble Nectar bubbly a show-stopping dazzler

By Weekend Post Reporter - 07 July 2018

Pongrácz, one of South Africa’s best known méthode cap classique (MCC) producers, has launched a new bubbly called Noble Nectar

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Street Parade
Lots of chill in Mzanzi: Snowball fights hit SA

Most Read

X