i
Leisure

Student turns Peddie home in to art gallery

By Zamandulo Malonde - 06 July 2018

With her heart set on celebrating and educating excluded groups about the arts – among her broader goals– a Rhodes University student has launched an art gallery in her home village of Peddie.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Lots of chill in Mzanzi: Snowball fights hit SA
White winter: Snow arrives in the Cape!

Most Read

X