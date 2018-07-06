Choosing love in a time of struggle

What a strong and captivating opening, with a man lying on stage as if struggling and fighting to be alive.

Then in comes Winnie Mandela, sharing her heart on how she adores her husband with a beautiful poem.

Dancing follows, with mesmerising singing and a drum.

The talented dancers skillfully switched from contemporary to traditional Xhosa to modern moves.

Many communities, families and lovers can relate to the choice of choosing love in the midst of struggle, unhappiness and the unknown.

And that’s what the show brought across in the first 20 minutes.

It’s such a pity that things became confusing after that. One minute the woman who we knew as Winnie comes back as Evelyn, Nelson Mandela’s first wife, mourning the death of their son Thembi.

The performance attempts to tap into our imagination to understand how love exists when there are struggles and pain around you, but left a lot to be desired in bringing the premise fully across.

But although there was confusion with the storyline, the cast kept the audience captivated with their strong dance moves and the beat of the drum.