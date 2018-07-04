The mending power of music

Drawing inspiration influences as diverse as Led Zeppelin, Bob Dylan and maskandi, Guy Buttery has been soothing the souls of thousands since he first hit the musical scene in his teenage years.

Growing up in KwaZulu-Natal and listening to Zulu musicians playing maskandi on oil-drum guitars, hearing the sounds of the sitar from local Hindu temples and influenced by his piano-playing mother and guitar-playing brothers, Buttery developed his musical skills early in life.

“It is like either sculpting or painting – [playing and composing music is] more of a technique really, coupled with the approach to the instrument.

“My music is very much an amalgamation of all kinds of musical aspects and genres, either what I am currently immersed in or have been for some time. It isn’t any kind of traditional sense of genre that I am drawing from,” he explained.

Buttery’s programme for this year’s festival, The Mending, speaks of healing and wellbeing after he was struck down by a mysterious illness last year which had him confined to his bed for five months and which “lingered for a year and a half”.

“I still haven’t gotten to the bottom of it,” he said.

“The Mending acted as a major catharsis for this difficult time and is very much inspired, among other things, by Indian classical music which was the one medicine which led to my healing.”

Being honoured with the Standard Bank Young Artist Award for music this year was a humbling experience, coupled with shock, for the Durban musician.