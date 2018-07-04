A juggling act of laughs

Taking his hobby and turning it into his career has meant international street performer Sven from Sweden can tour the world and experience things he had only dreamt of.

And his audiences at the National Arts Festival’s Village Green could be forgiven for thinking they might be dreaming too.

Juggling toilet rolls “from Sweden” to spinning a plate of traditional Swedish meatballs on his head while standing atop three tables and a microwave “from IKEA”, Sven from Sweden said it was the interaction with audiences that made his performances so enjoyable.

“It’s like a juggling comedy show – a lot of interaction with the audience and a lot of improvisation and also using volunteers a lot, so every show is different,” said the Swede, who insists on being identified by his character’s name – Sven.

First performing his show in 2011 “just to try it out”, Sven, 29, has been performing at busker and other festivals on a full-time basis since 2013.

“After 2013, I went on a tour that kind of didn’t really stop. I have been to 20 countries for street shows and festivals, so it’s been a really crazy journey,” said Sven.

Admitting that he has experienced some ups and downs since starting his new career, Sven said the best part was meeting new people and experiencing different cultures.