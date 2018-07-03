YASS! Oprah slays on Vogue cover

Mama O herself was humble and said it was a dream she didn't even know she had.

"This was an incredibly regal experience. Thank you @edward_enninfuland @britishvogue for making me Empress for a day. And @mertalas‚ @macpiggott...a dream I didn’t even know I had to be photographed by you two."

There's been much speculation about Oprah running for US president in 2020 but the 64-year-old has again shot down the rumours and said it would "kill her."

“In that political structure ― all the non-truths‚ the bullshit‚ the crap‚ the nastiness‚ the backhanded backroom stuff that goes on ― I feel like I could not exist. I would not be able to do it. It’s not a clean business. It would kill me.”