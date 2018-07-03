Leisure

The joy of organising Spiritfest

Celebrating arts in context of faith

By Herald Reporter - 03 July 2018

Maggy Clarke is convener of the Spiritfest working group and, like all the other members, is a volunteer.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Lots of chill in Mzanzi: Snowball fights hit SA
White winter: Snow arrives in the Cape!

Most Read

X