‘Jackie Chan Chan’ lays on all the action
Lots of jokes, music and dancing coupled with big tricks, has been an audience-puller at the National Arts Festival
This was said by Japanese acrobat and gymnast turned street performer Jackie Chan Chan, who has been travelling the world for the past five years after a stint in Australia left him jobless.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.