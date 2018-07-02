Wedding bells for SA Olympian Cameron van der Burgh
Top South African swimmer Cameron van der Burgh is marrying his longterm girlfriend Nefeli Valakelis in Athens‚ Greece‚ on Monday.
Van der Burgh‚ who turned 30 in May‚ announced the news on Twitter.
Valakelis shared her joy by posting a slideshow of their happiest moments together.
The pair has been engaged since December 2016‚ when he proposed at the Zermatt ski resort in the Swiss Alps.
In the countdown to the wedding‚ Van der Burgh has been happy to bend a knee to his bride.
Valakelis‚ formerly a lawyer‚ works at marketing firm Ogilvy & Mather as an account manager.
It is believed hihglights of their wedding will be broadcast on Top Billing‚ as friend and TV personality Maps Maponyane is in Athens and dropping hints.
'Kalo Mina' - A Greek term to wish someone the beauty and blessings of life for the month. I'm hearing it on the streets of Athens today and it's beautiful to see friends, family and strangers smiling from wishing one another well for what lies ahead. Kalo Mina everyone! 🇬🇷🙏🏾— Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) July 1, 2018
Ryk Neethling is one of Van der Burgh’s famous swimming teammates attending the wedding‚ which is extra sweet for him because of the memories - Neethling‚ Roland Schoeman‚ Lyndon Ferns and Darian Townsend were South Africa's relay heroes in Athens in 2004.
The glittering moment was also on Schoeman’s mind recently‚ as he shared a throwback photo:
Happy Olympic Day to everyone out there. This was by far one of my favorite Olympic memories #Olympicday @Olympics @Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/9Cy9Xkkxo9— Roland Schoeman (@Rolandschoeman) June 23, 2018