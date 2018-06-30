Vegetarian tray-bakes
Tasty, balanced weeknight meals can be made in minutes using one dish, writes cookbook author Rukmini Iyer
I was brought up in a vegetarian household – often vegan, as southern Indian food tends to be.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.