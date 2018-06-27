Keep it simple Nutella cookies

Chocaholics will adore these chewy biscuits made with chocolate hazelnut spread as well as with dark chocolate chips.

They are also pretty simple to bake!

The recipe makes six nice size cookies.

Ingredients:

½ cup Nutella

¼ cup sugar

1 large egg

½ cup cake flour

¼ cup dark chocolate chips

Method:

Preheat oven to 176°C. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper and set aside.

In a mixing bowl, use a wooden spoon to stir together the Nutella, sugar, and egg until it is evenly mixed.

Add the flour and chocolate chips and mix until the flour and chocolate are evenly distributed.

The cookie dough will be glossy.

Roll the dough into six balls and place 5cm apart on a baking tray.

Bake for 10 to 11 minutes, or until the outer edges of the cookies are firm and the inside is set when you touch gently with the tip of your finger.

Remove the pan from the oven and let them cool for 1 minute before transferring to a wire rack to finish cooling.

Cool completely before transferring to an airtight container to store.