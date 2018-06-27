Leisure

Basic play dough for the school holidays

Just Ella Bella shares a play dough recipe

Eleanor Douglas-Meyers Just Ella Bella 27 June 2018

It’s cold out and school’s out, that makes for a lot of, “I’m so bored” situations. One of the most well known DIY toys in the world, is play dough and I have a recipe that takes minutes and there is no cooking. Ingredients: 2 cups plain flour (not self-raising)2 tablespoons vegetable oil½ cup salt2 tablespoons cream of tartarUp to 1.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Chilling tale of 28 hours lost at sea
Metro bid to break deadlock

Most Read

X