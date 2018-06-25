Leisure

Wildly enjoyable read

Imaginative animal ‘biography’

By Sarah Cohen - 25 June 2018

RUNNING WILD – THE STORY OF ZULU, AN AFRICAN STALLION by David Bristow
Published by Jacana Media, R240

In 2000, at only 12 years old, I distinctly remember the heart-rending tropical Cyclone Leon-Eline being reported in the media.

