Wildly enjoyable read
Imaginative animal ‘biography’
RUNNING WILD – THE STORY OF ZULU, AN AFRICAN STALLION by David Bristow
Published by Jacana Media, R240
In 2000, at only 12 years old, I distinctly remember the heart-rending tropical Cyclone Leon-Eline being reported in the media.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.