Collaborative calling

Plett Afrojazz Concert audience will be treated to the deeply cultural jazz showcase ‘Pan African Calling’

Pan African Calling, a musical collaboration featuring renowned artists Dave Reynolds and Pops Mohamed, Ronan Skillen and Charlton Daniels, will be one of the highlights of the Plett Afrojazz Concert which will also feature Femi Koya and the Afrobeat band. The Plett Afrojazz Concert will be a fitting finale of the annual Plett Arts Festival which is being held in collaboration with Bitou Municipality from Monday June 25 until Monday July 9.

