A feast of African doccies

The annual Plett Arts Festival starts on Monday and besides the plethora of shows, exhibitions, workshops and courses to look forward to, a new event called Afridocs will also make its debut. This celebration of the best of African documentary is an Ikasi Media collaboration and takes place at the Piesang Valley hall from July 4 to 6.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.