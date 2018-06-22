‘The Mountain’ is descending on SA

"The Mountain” from television’s Game of Thrones will be visiting South Africa to attend a fitness festival later this year – and he is looking forward to meeting his fans.

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson will be at the Fibo Global Fitness in Africa Festival from Friday October 26 to Sunday October 28 at the TicketPro Dome in Johannesburg.

Not only does Hafþór (pronounced Half-Thor), wear the crown of the World’s Strongest Man, which he won last month in the Philippines, he also stars as Gregor Clegane, a knight of House Clegane and the older brother of Sandor Clegane, better known as “The Mountain” in the HBO hit series, Game of Thrones.

Reed Exhibitions, in partnership with the Gauteng Tourism Authority are bringing out the movie star for the event.

Hafþór, or Thor as he is also known, is used to breaking power lifting records.

He is the first person to have won the Arnold Strongman Classic and the World’s Strongest Man competitions in the same calendar year.

In 2015, at the World’s Strongest Viking competition held in Norway, Hafþór carried a 10-metre-long, 650kg log for five steps, breaking a 1000-year-old record set by Orm Storolfsson.