‘The Mountain’ is descending on SA
"Game of Thrones" giant will flex his muscles at fitness festival
"The Mountain” from television’s Game of Thrones will be visiting South Africa to attend a fitness festival later this year – and he is looking forward to meeting his fans.
Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson will be at the Fibo Global Fitness in Africa Festival from Friday October 26 to Sunday October 28 at the TicketPro Dome in Johannesburg.
Not only does Hafþór (pronounced Half-Thor), wear the crown of the World’s Strongest Man, which he won last month in the Philippines, he also stars as Gregor Clegane, a knight of House Clegane and the older brother of Sandor Clegane, better known as “The Mountain” in the HBO hit series, Game of Thrones.
Reed Exhibitions, in partnership with the Gauteng Tourism Authority are bringing out the movie star for the event.
Hafþór, or Thor as he is also known, is used to breaking power lifting records.
He is the first person to have won the Arnold Strongman Classic and the World’s Strongest Man competitions in the same calendar year.
In 2015, at the World’s Strongest Viking competition held in Norway, Hafþór carried a 10-metre-long, 650kg log for five steps, breaking a 1000-year-old record set by Orm Storolfsson.
“The Mountain” will be signing autographs and will be available for photographs at the event.
In addition to this, he will also conduct a 45-minute question and answer session on both days.
Currently filming the final season of Game of Thrones, Thor had this to say to his legion of South African fans: “I am really looking forward to coming to the Fibo Global Fitness Festival in Johannesburg, South Africa, and hope to see you there !”
Tickets are on sale at Computicket.