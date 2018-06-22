Msengana on air – about sport, new SA

Life is currently as smooth flowing for Thomas Msengana as his voice over the microphone of Metro FM these days.

He is loving every second of being back on air with one of the country’s major radio stations because it’s showing him a picture of South Africa he believes is looking brighter by the day.



“I’m blessed. The fact that I left Metro FM nine years ago saying that I would come back, and it happened like this is such a blessing,” Msengana says.

“And it gives me an opportunity to talk more about my first loves – golf and cricket.”



On this occasion, Msengana is indulging his love for golf as a member of the Vodacom Red Golf Tour.

He is joined by several sports stars, celebrities and clients who won a place on the tour to play Blair Atholl and Leopard Creek golf courses and do so in style, with luxury accommodation, VIP transfers and charter flights.



“The fact that we all got an opportunity to experience this is amazing. It brought us together as a diverse yet totally integrated group.

“It’s recognising what you are about as a person. Are you a keen golfer? Do you respect the game? That’s all.”



Msengana has a passion for seeing a more integrated South Africa, and he believes golf and cricket are the two sports that are leading the way here.



“Golf and cricket can keep up with the changes in South Africa.

“There are a lot of people of colour playing golf in particular and getting opportunities through the game.

“And in cricket, I love the fact that there’s Kagiso Rabada, the No 1 bowler in the world.

“I love cricket because the stadiums are such a blend of Muslims, Hindus, Tswanas and Xhosas. The crowd is so integrated.

“Golf can match that.



“It’s about having a greater sense of us as South Africans, and not white or black or coloured South Africans. Sport plays such a big role in this.