As far as having fun with his music goes‚ rapper AKA is having the time of his life.

Just a few weeks after realising his final album Touch My Blood‚ he's released the music video for Fully In.

The music video is clean and typical of a SA hip-hop music video. It is mainly shot in black and white and is directed by Alessio Bettocchi.

Side note: It's probably just a coincidence but... even Cassper's last music video is black and white... maybe it's the in thing?.

In the video‚ AKA is just having fun with his homies on the streets of a hood he's taken over‚ before busting some seriously smooth dance moves.

Check it out: