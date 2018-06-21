Stage set for all Bay performers

The Port Elizabeth Gilbert and Sullivan Society is presenting winter school holiday workshops in a range of performing arts disciplines, starting on Monday and running until July 13.

G&S president Rose Cowpar said the society was excited to once again present the workshops, which would be led by the “who’s who” of Nelson Mandela Bay’s theatre scene.

“PE is blessed with some amazing talent.

“It is vital that we nurture and develop our young [and not so young] up-and-coming performers and technicians so that not only they, but our whole performing arts scene, continues to grow and thrive,” Cowpar said.

Participants will be producing Showcase, open to the public on Saturday June 30, highlighting what they have learned, such as dance routines, songs, a workshopped play, improvised games and more.

The seminars cover a variety of both performing and technical disciplines, with the first week from June 25 to 29 aimed at participants 13 years and older.

The second week, from July 9 to 13, is for children aged seven to 12. Each day there will be three sessions of up to three different workshops.

It will be led by a team which includes Linda-Louise Swain and Cowpar, who are both award-winning actresses and directors; award-winning local music teachers Angela Freer and Liske Hemingway who will head the singing team; Lizelle Opsahl, who will teach contemporary dance and has returned to South Africa after working professionally in America for many years; and top local dance teachers Andrea Morris, Dominique Teppler and Sian-Beth Hitchener who will lead dance workshops in musical theatre, jazz, hip hop and fusion (mixed styles).

Acclaimed magician and mentalist Brendon Peel will present a workshop on closeup magic; and David McCoy will be offering a beginners’ juggling class.

Jacques Batista will share his experience of physical theatre, acting and contemporary dance. Batista has been actively engaged in theatre performance on a national level for many years and is an educator with international experience.

In addition to performing disciplines, technical topics to be covered include sound design with Stephen Hurter, theatre photography with Chris Gertsch and an introduction to stage management with Nicole Silcock.

Other sessions will introduce participants to music theory, sight reading and running a singing rehearsal.

The full week costs R750, with individual workshops R60 each.

Showcase will start at 7pm on Saturday June 30 at the Savoy and tickets will be on sale at the door for R20.

● For registration forms or more information, contact Freer on 076-791-2658, e-mail angiefreer@gmail.com or Cowpar, 072-906-1977, or e-mail rose@salarybase.co.za