Things have never been this odd

The problem with reading too much is that you can’t unread what you’ve read. That’s all well and good if you’ve just finished a fluffy chick-lit novel – but not so cheery when the topics are so outlandish that you may never leave home again.

It feels as though the world has become weirder very quickly. I’ve spent almost my entire adult life researching trends, reporting on everything from hideous crime to housewives going under the knife and being face-to-face with some seriously kooky characters; but things were never as odd as they are now.

Perhaps we’re bored or just fed up with the seemingly endless global problems plaguing us – maybe that’s why humanity is pushing the envelope of sanity and commonsense behaviour.

And the funny thing is, most of this bizarre stuff comes straight from the heart of science, technology and engineering.

I blame Google for its ability to predict what I might want to read about, even though the theme of my online search is usually outrageously innocent. In this case, I was looking for sugar-free biscuits.

Instead, I found whiskey made from urine. I’m truly unsure how “sugar-free biscuit recipes” morphed into a link to designer James Gilpin’s peculiar method for making single-malt tipple.

But that’s how it goes. Bodily functions, grisly accidents, horror stories and “check this out it’s for real” ghost stories can’t be unseen, unread or un-thought. And I don’t believe that you wouldn’t find it just as difficult to not click the link – because we’re all suckers for trivia, to some degree.

The “wee whisky” thing, I think, was a join-the-dot situation: mention ‘sugar’ online and you’re dealing with a word that has such loaded meaning.

I suppose that diabetes is a natural sub-topic – and so, I happened upon James Gilpin, whose biomedical technology turns the “sugar-rich urine of elderly diabetics into a high-end single malt whisky, suitable for export”.

Thankfully, I drink wine, but imagine if I didn’t? I’m squeamish; no matter how often health experts advise that urine is one of the most sterile liquids, I’ll never be able to have or pour a tot without mentioning this.

It’s the ideal dinner party anecdote – for wine drinkers, at least.

And from there, downhill.