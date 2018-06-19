Razor-sharp funnyman in Bay
Fans of Afrikaans comedy can enjoy an evening with Schalk Bezuidenhout when he performs in his one-man show, Voksbesit, at the Boardwalk Amphitheatre at 8pm on Friday.
