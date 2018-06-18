‘Madiba Magic’ to get revamp in special edition

Madiba's favourite stories for the children of Africa are getting a new look in the special 100th birthday edition of the anthology released this week.

The late great Nelson Mandela loved children and Madiba Magic is a collection of 32 of his favourite fables not only from South Africa but from around the continent.

“It is my wish that the voice of the storyteller will never die in Africa, that all the children in Africa may experience the wonder of books,” he wrote in the original foreword to Madiba Magic, first published in 2002.

His dream lives on in the new edition of the paperback, giving voice to a kaleidoscope of images of Africa.

This edition has been released to commemorate what would have been Mandela’s 100th birthday, on July 18 this year.