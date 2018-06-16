Young Bay producer well-‘suited’ for fame

As South Africa celebrates Youth Day, an up-and-coming Port Elizabeth music producer’s star continues to rise.

Luke Goliath, 22, who produced former Idols SA contestant Shekhinah’s hit song Suited, underwent a “surreal” experience when he attended the South African Music Awards (Samas) ceremony at Sun City last month where Shekhinah owned the show, collecting multiple awards.

“It was a crazy experience being in the same room as so [many] great musicians, artists and the president ... that was very surreal,” Goliath said.

Suited is one of 12 tracks in Shekhinah’s widely celebrated debut album, Rose Gold, which saw the singer scoop awards for best newcomer of the year, best album of the year and best female artist of the year.

Rose Gold was also nominated for best produced album of the year and best pop album.

In January, Goliath celebrated in disbelief when Suited reached platinum status but is pleased as punch now that the song has reached diamond status.

“It was confusing at first because I didn’t know diamond status existed but I was really proud as Suited was one of my first official releases and it blew up that big and reached that status.

“I knew the song would blow as soon as Shek sent me the first vocal demo, just not this big,” Goliath said.

The producer said the opportunity to work with the songbird arose after he put together a beat and gave former Idols SA contestant Loyiso Gijana a listen who then who put Goliath in contact with Shekhinah and Suited followed.