Skinnerbek | Night out in winter just isn’t so cool

Not warming to Jozi idea either

Seriously, is anyone else over winter already? Partying in coats and boots really does not do for me, especially when I have to spend hours putting together a warm but “slayer-friendly” outfit, only to arrive to an empty venue. You’re wondering what I’m rambling on about, aren’t you? Well, last Saturday night, as cold as it was, your gossip gal thought she’d go and mingle at the Wine Night Stand at Meat on Stanley.

