The curse of the “cool cliff”

Once in a blue moon, a footballer comes along who is so darn likeable that even people with no interest in the sport perk up.

Liverpool’s Egyptian sensation Mo Salah, who scored a record 32 goals last season, is that man-of-the-moment.

He’s hard-working, smiles a lot, has a name that fits almost any chant, and is so good, Liverpool fans have promised to convert to Islam if he carries on this way.



Just about keeping their cool

Sliders

To the uninitiated, these are the slip-on sandals that you might wear around the pool to prevent verrucas.

Except now they’re everywhere, leading to a non-ironic resurgence for the standard-bearer of British uncool – socks with sandals.

It’s a bold step, so don’t bother.

They’ll be out again by Christmas.

The Handmaid's tale

This time last year, the reaction to Hulu’s big budget adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel – shown in the UK on Channel 4 – was as if television itself had peaked.

Elisabeth Moss’s performance was mesmerising, the subject matter was eerily prescient, and even the music was immaculately chosen.

Now we’re into the second season, the praise has cooled significantly, with critics calling it “torture porn”.

Have people started turning off?

Lisbon

The Portuguese capital has been having quite a moment of late and now counts Madonna and Michael Fassbender among its residents.

But such is the popularity of the place for Britons as a weekend getaway, stag and hen party venue, and mainstay on “Europe’s most underrated destinations” lists that it is now as mainstream as Malaga.

(The hipsters are now going to Albania.)

Veganism

Like atheists or swingers, vegans can barely get through three sentences without informing you they are, in fact, just so you know, vegans.

Once, this would have elicited a reaction of, “Oh, really?” – which is exactly what they want you to say.

In 2018, though, where vegans are ten-a-penny, the admission gets nothing more than a shrug. You’re a vegan? Aren’t we all.

Cooled right down

Succulents

In 2015, having a succulent or two at home was the modern equivalent of having a soda stream in the 80s — and just about as pointless.

Yet just as those little desk cacti have taken over Instagram, they’ve also fallen off the mainstream cliff, never to return.

Trade them for geraniums.

Hygge

The Danish term defined as “a quality of cosiness and comfortable conviviality that engenders a feeling of contentment or well-being” is now so 2016. What even was it again?

Burning a load of candles and going to bed? You can tell the Danes invented that before the world fell apart.

Unicorns

Just this week, unicorns made up a third of Argos’s top 10 toy list for the year, which is about as clear a sign something’s gone mainstream as you can get.

Millennial parents are to blame, because they always are, but there’s no denying it.

Perhaps when unicorns appeared in the writings of Ctesias and Pliny the Elder they were hipsterish and new, but not now they’re a £230 electric ride-on toy.

French bulldogs